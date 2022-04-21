Arizona Iced Tea will stay 99 cents despite soaring inflation rates, company official says

Ronnie Jamil, owner of Bella Vino Fine Wine and Spirits in Farmington Hills, Mich., holds up a can of AriZona Ice Tea and Mango drink Thursday, Sept. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

HOUSTON – Don Vultaggio, Arizona Beverages’ chairman and co-founder wants his customers to know that he understands the value of a relationship.

According to TODAY Food, he explained why, despite recent inflation rates reaching a 40-year high, he’s been selling his iced tea beverages at the same exact same price for years.

Arizona iced tea is one of those gas station classics whose costs make it a sure and sound go-to. It’s most recognized for its cherry blossom appearance, massive 23-ounce container, and consistent 99-cent price tag.

In a article published last week, the LA Times asked the question, “as inflation soars, how is AriZona iced tea still 99 cents?”

“I’m committed to that 99-cent price — when things go against you, you tighten your belt,” Vultaggio told the publication. Even though his costs are higher, “I don’t want to do what the bread guys and the gas guys and everybody else are doing,” Vultaggio said. “Consumers don’t need another price increase from a guy like me.”

PSA: Our recommended selling price for AriZona in the USA is still 99c! The can on the right is from Canada, where $1.29 converts to around 99c!



Don’t worry fam, we still got you 💚🌸😊 https://t.co/lZgHEsTBly — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) January 20, 2021

Vultaggio co-founded Arizona Beverages USA 30 years ago — on May 5, 1992, to be exact. At the time, a gallon of whole milk was $1.13, a gallon of gas was the exact same price, and a can of Arizona iced tea was 99 cents.

