Texas Children’s hosting donation drive to support Ukrainians

Texas Children's and KPRC 2 are proud to partner for a donation drive to support the people of Ukraine

As Russia continues its invasion, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are without water, food and electricity. Since the conflict began, more than 4.6 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations.

KPRC 2 is proud to partner with Texas Children’s, which is supporting Ukraine by hosting a donation drive at specific Texas Children’s locations Monday, April 18 through Saturday, April 23. The much-needed supplies will be gathered, sorted and shipped to the people of Ukraine.

Financial contributions can be made now ahead of the supply drive.

Donation items

All items must be new in their original packaging. Liquids, clothing, medicine and medical supplies will not be accepted.

Personal Hygiene

Bar soap

Stick deodorant

Hand wipes (individual packets)

Laundry detergents (pods)

Dental Hygiene

Floss

Toothbrush & toothpaste (adult and child)

Breath mints (packaged)

Feminine Hygiene

Tampons

Pads

Infant Hygiene

Diapers (disposable)

Baby wipes

Other

Gallon freezer ziploc

Quart freezer ziploc

Sandwich ziploc

Duct tape

Ink pens (Bic)

Donation locations

Drop off items at one of Texas Children’s drive-through donation stations. Donations will be collected directly from each vehicle Monday, April 18 through Saturday, April 23, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the following locations:

Medical Center:

Feigin Center Circle Drive, 1102 Bates Avenue, Houston, Texas 77030

(832) 824-2257, volunteerservices@texaschildrens.org.

West Campus:

Outpatient Entrance,18200 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77084

(832) 227-1185, wcvolunteerservices@texaschildrens.org

The Woodlands:

Enter through St. Luke’s Way to the Courtyard, 17580 I-45 South, The Woodlands, Texas 77384

(936) 267-5055, volserwoodlands@texaschildrens.org.

Monetary donations

Texas Children’s has set up a fund to provide financial support to the people of Ukraine. Donate at texaschildrens.org/UkraineDonations.

What else is Texas Children’s doing to support Ukraine?

Texas Children’s response to the Ukrainian Refugee crisis includes:

Actively working with government agencies, hospitals, and physicians in Romania and Poland to transfer patients with conditions Texas Children’s specializes in for women and children.

Coordinating an employee and community donation drive to send personal, feminine, dental and infant hygiene products for Ukrainian refugees.

Providing telehealth services and consultations

Providing direct medical care and training at Texas Children’s/BCM Center of Excellence in Romania

Provided a pediatrician to provide focused pediatric care at the Ukraine/Romania border crossing

For more information, visit texaschildrens.org/Ukraine.