Meet Texas A&M University’s new Head Yell Leader, Pearland-native Zac Cross

HOUSTON – Texas A&M University has named a Head Yell Leader for the upcoming academic year -- Zac Cross, a senior from Pearland, Texas.

Cross is studying construction science and plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps. Beginning April 21 through the end of the 2023 spring semester, Cross will lead the university’s group of five Yell Leaders.

“The Yell Leaders are students who are designated to lead, promote and perpetuate the Aggie spirit,” Cross said in a release. “At Texas A&M, spirit is the foundation of everything we do. It is embodied in our traditions and core values. It is our job as Yell Leaders to ensure the entire student body has the chance to participate in these traditions and be part of the 12th Man.”

Cross is a first-generation Aggie who chose Texas A&M to fulfill a Marine Corps scholarship.

“I was captivated by the sense of family that all Aggies share, despite their background or history,” he said in a release. “Being in the Corps of Cadets, I was able to experience traditions such as Silver Taps, Bonfire and Muster that make Texas A&M a university unlike any other. As a Yell Leader, it is my dream to share these traditions and sense of family with those who may have never experienced it.”

The Head Yell Leader is in charge during the events at which the Yell Leaders participate. A committee comprised of the Yell Leader advisor, the outgoing Head Yell Leader, a representative from the Athletics Department, and the president and CEO of The Association of Former Students or a designee recommended Cross as Head Yell Leader, according to the university. The selection was approved by the vice president for Student Affairs.

Cross spoke with KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti and Lisa Hernandez Friday morning. Watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

Learn more about the Texas A&M University Yell Leaders.