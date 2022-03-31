🔒 Prom season is coming! Here are prom pics from some of our KPRC 2 personalities

Khambrel Marshall was a king ever since he was in high school! He still is a king!!

HOUSTON – To help celebrate National Prom Day and the upcoming prom season, we compiled some throwback prom pictures from some of your favorite KPRC 2 personalities.

Ari Alexander

Ari Alexander getting ready to have a good prom night! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rilwan Balogun

Rilwan Balogun was the Prom King! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Caroline Brown

Caroline Brown has always been into weather - this was how she was asked out to prom! A cake with a thunder cloud and lightning! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Lauren Freeman

Lauren Freeman's fabulous prom picture! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Lauren Kelly

Throwback prom pic from Lauren Kelly! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Khambrel Marshall

Khambrel Marshall was a king ever since he was in high school! He still is a king!! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Joe Sam

Joe Sam stylin' just like he always is! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Derrick Shore

DISCLAIMER: This is not a prom pic, but was what Derrick received from his mom when he asked her for help in finding his prom pic! We thought it was too adorable not to share this.

This is the picture not from prom but what Derrick Shore got from his mom when he asked her for help in finding his prom pic! Yes, that's Hilary Swank! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Courtney Zavala

Courtney Zavala's prom picture! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Derrick Shore & Courtney Zavala (TODAY!)