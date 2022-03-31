🔒 Prom season is coming! Here are prom pics from some of our KPRC 2 personalities

Khambrel Marshall was a king ever since he was in high school! He still is a king!! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) HOUSTON – To help celebrate National Prom Day and the upcoming prom season, we compiled some throwback prom pictures from some of your favorite KPRC 2 personalities. Ari Alexander Ari Alexander getting ready to have a good prom night! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) Rilwan Balogun Rilwan Balogun was the Prom King! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) Caroline Brown Caroline Brown has always been into weather - this was how she was asked out to prom! A cake with a thunder cloud and lightning! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) Lauren Freeman Lauren Freeman's fabulous prom picture! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) Lauren Kelly Throwback prom pic from Lauren Kelly! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) Khambrel Marshall Khambrel Marshall was a king ever since he was in high school! He still is a king!! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) Joe Sam Joe Sam stylin' just like he always is! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) Derrick Shore
DISCLAIMER: This is not a prom pic, but was what Derrick received from his mom when he asked her for help in finding his prom pic! We thought it was too adorable not to share this.
This is the picture not from prom but what Derrick Shore got from his mom when he asked her for help in finding his prom pic! Yes, that's Hilary Swank! Courtney Zavala Courtney Zavala's prom picture! Derrick Shore & Courtney Zavala (TODAY!) Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala in modern day!
