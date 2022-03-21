Bayou City Art Festival returns to Memorial Park Friday

The Bayou City Art Festival, now in its 50th year, will return to Memorial Park this weekend.

The annual spring festival attracts over 300 artists from 19 disciplines and boasts live music, food trucks, live entertainment and art installations. This year the event will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 25 through March 27.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the festival’s nonprofit partners.

Tickets are available for purchase online only. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

For more information, visit artcolonyassociation.org.

Want to join the fun? We’re giving 25 lucky winners a chance to win two tickets to the festival! Click here to enter now.