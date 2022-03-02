Hermann Park breaks ground on McWilliams Dog Park

HOUSTON – Hermann Park Conservatory broke ground on Feb. 22 on McWilliams Dog Park.

When complete, the park will feature areas for small and large dogs, play equipment and interactive water features, a dog wash station, natural shade and surface parking.

McWilliams Dog Park, named in honor of a $1 million donation from Laura and Brad McWilliams, who have a passion for fostering and rescuing dogs, is intended to increase access to Hermann Park and flow into its existing public spaces.

Herman Park's McWilliams Dog Park Unofficial layout (Hermann Park Conservancy)

The dog park will be located along Brays Bayou, near the intersection of MacGregor Way and Cambridge Street, and will span 2.5 acres, slated for completion at some point in 2022. You can follow @HermannBark on Instagram to get the latest news on the project.

