Country queen Dolly Parton to perform at SXSW, set to release new book with author James Patterson

HOUSTON – What happens when you combine the success of country superstar Dolly Parton and the knowledge of best-selling author James Patterson?

Both Parton and Patterson announced via social media that they will release a new novel together, “Run Rose, Run.” They will also release a limited-edition NFT of Parton’s new album of the same name.

To celebrate the release, Parton announced she will perform at SXSW on March 18th. The performance will also be livestreamed thanks to her partnership with Blockchain Creative Labs, one of SXSW’s first-ever blockchain sponsors bringing an “audience-centric Web3 experience to fans, according to a news release.

Both Parton and Patterson will also discuss the “mysteries” of their new book while at SXSW.

To learn more about the new book and livestream, click here.

This year’s SXSW runs from March 11-20 in Austin. To learn more, click here.