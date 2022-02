LOS ANGELES – Ever wanted to see what it’s like to ride the skies on giant blimp? Now you can!

KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway takes you on a breathtaking adventure above the skies of Los Angeles on Goodyear Wingfoot One, the iconic blimp that is one of three available across the U.S.

The aerial ride gives you an eagle-eye view of LA’s beautiful beaches and scenery.

RELATED: Bucket list fulfilled: Mother, son ride above LA skies on iconic Goodyear Blimp with KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway

See the videos below.