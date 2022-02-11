Puppy Bowl 2022: Meet the 4 Houston-area puppies taking the field on Sunday

HOUSTON – As Houstonians get ready for Super Bowl LVI, the Puppy Bowl is also underway with four pups representing Houston!

Each year, dozens of adoptable pups are featured in Animal Planet’s “Ultimate Woof-A-Thon,” where 118 puppies from across the country were selected, each representing various shelters, nonprofits, and private rescues.

Kirby, one of the pups participating in the Puppy Bowl is an 8-month-old Labrador Retriever who is a service dog in training. Sponsored by Kroger and the Houston Texans, he has a huge following on his Instagram, @Texanspup.

Kirby is representing America’s Vet Dogs, a nonprofit that trains and matches service dogs to veterans and first responders with PTSD. Once Kirby is done with the Puppy Bowl, he will continue on with his training before he is partnered with his new owner in Houston.

“It’s part of our mission,” said Adrienne Saxe, director of community development with the Houston Texans. “We love giving back to first responders, members of the military, kids here in Houston, and they just fit right in perfectly with what we do as an organization and foundation.

Mackenzie Carroll, Kirby’s handler, said he is an absolute treasure.

“He’s the best dog ever,” she said. “I’ve never had a dog that’s so happy all the time and wanting to be in your company. I think he’ll make a great service dog someday.”

Joining Kirby are three rescue pups from Houston-based Shaggy Dog Rescue. Ellington, a tri-color husky mix will play on Sunday and has already been adopted by his forever family in New Jersey.

Shaggy Dog alums Raspberry and Dewberry, both sisters, were also adopted by family outside of Texas. They were both rescued at a local park after they were found abandoned.

You can catch all the cuteness for yourself this Sunday at 1 p.m. on Animal Planet.

To learn more on how to get involved, such as volunteering or donating:

America’s Vet Dogs > Click here

Houston Shaggy Dog Rescue > Click here.