Make your bath beautiful with these easy DIY bath bombs that mimic high-end beauty brand

HOUSTON – Bath bombs – ah, the luxury of tossing in one of those beautiful, scented things into your bath water and the fun of watching it dissolve into bubbly joy.

Bath bombs are great as gifts and as a luxury for yourself, but they can be pricey if you like them in your bath a lot or plan to give them as gifts. (The recipe we tried out below mimics some of the priciest and most luxe bath bombs around from Lush Cosmetics. The company’s bath bombs range in price from $5.45 each to $14.95.) Mass consumer-made bath bombs are decidedly more intricate than ours turned out, but ours were more customizable, less expensive and a lot of fun as a project.

We always wondered about bath bombs and how easy they really are with all of the Pinterest cuteness going around. Also, we’re really into trying fun projects that we could make into things to do with the kiddos. We were pleasantly surprised how fun, easy and tailored this project can be on all those aims.

Here are the ingredients:

Baking soda

Cornstarch

Coarse sea salt

Cream of tartar

Coconut oil

Flavor extract, scented oils, or essential oils – see below

Water

Body safe color dyes or food coloring

Bath bomb molds , ice cube trays or cookie cutters on a tray (we used these)

A few tips:

This is great as a family project. You could team up with a family member or friend to make a big batch to give as a hostess gift or for the holidays.

If you’re planning to do a big batch, get yourself a bunch of molds.

You can be as EXTRA as you want. We love this idea of rainbow bath bombs with surprise toys inside for kids. You could also do glitter, but that’s if you want to go down that path. We are not that brave.

You can customize your bath bombs based of skin and scent sensitivities. It’s easy to set aside some of your mix to make customized bath bombs for those who might not be able to have a certain scent or any at all. Just be sure to avoid processing those with the batches that do have scent to avoid cross-contamination.

Here are a few photos of our process.

The wet ingredients for DIY bath bombs: coconut oil, essential oils, food coloring and molds. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Dry ingredients for DIY bath bombs. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The combined dry ingredients for DIY bath bombs. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Coconut oil and the rest of the wet ingredients. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Combined melted coconut oil, water, color and essential oil. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Food coloring and coconut oil and water ready to be mixed in with the dry ingredients for DIY bath bombs. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The combined ingredients ready to be packed into the molds. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Combined mixture for DIY bath bombs with a grainy texture. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Bath bomb mixture packed into a bath bomb mold. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The bath bombs, now packed into their molds, drying for 24 hours. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Grab the method with the full recipe from here.

Have you tried making bath bombs? What worked for you? Let us know in the comments.