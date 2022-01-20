42º

Houston one year after the freeze: How is the 2021 winter storm still affecting you?

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

KILLEEN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle, 2021 Getty Images)

In February 2021, a brutal winter storm battered the state, overwhelming its power grids and forcing millions of Texans to scavenge for the basic elements for survival — food, water and shelter from record cold.

Pipes burst, ceilings collapsed and belongings were destroyed. The devastation wrought by the catastrophe upended lives and ended others. In total, 246 people died as a result of the harsh conditions, with causes including hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning, car accidents, and fires. The victims ranged in age from less than 1 year old to 102 years old.

While the state investigated the widespread blackouts, many Texans were grappling with more pressing questions: How do I repair the damage? How do I move forward?

We want to learn more about the challenges Houston-area residents are still facing a year after the storm. Did you suffer property damage? Were you forced to make costly repairs? Did a relative or friend die in the storm? How does the storm continue to impact your life?

Share your story in the form below or email me at bzamora@kprc.com.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

