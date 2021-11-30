6 tips to keep in mind as you take home those live Christmas trees

HOUSTON – As we round the corner to Christmas, many are still on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree to continue their favorite holiday traditions. But beware of the incidents that can occur when traveling with a live tree strapped on top of your car.

A survey conducted by AAA Texas found that 60% of respondents said that have previously had a Christmas tree fall off or out of their vehicle when transporting it home

Drivers are reminded to secure your tree properly, it is unsafe and illegal for items to fall from a vehicle while on the road.

Twine, ropes or straps can wear away paint and tear rubber seals when routed through door or window openings. Closing a door over tree tie-downs may also permanently distort the window frame and tree branches can cause scratches to the paint.

AAA Texas has released recommendations on how to prevent damage to your vehicle and ensure safety on the road when traveling with a tree.

