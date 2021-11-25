From Chuck Norris to Bun B, here’s how to wow your special someone with a personalized video message from your favorite Houston celebrities

HOUSTON – Need any ideas for the perfect Christmas gift for your loved one? How about a video message from your favorite personality?
Cameo, a video messaging platform that allows celebrities to create special video messages to fans for every occasion, such as birthdays, holidays, graduations, and more. Athletes, TV personalities, and even cartoon characters have joined in on the Cameo fun.
Some personalities on Cameo do charge a fee for special videos, and others will do it for charity, so your special video may also come with a double gift!
We searched on the site for Houston-based personalities and popular favorites that are currently taking Cameo requests. Here’s what we’ve found below:
Bun B - Rapper
One of Houston’s prolific rappers can personalize your video message with whatever you specifically request. Many users who requested Bun B say his messages are “smooth, natural, and perfect.”
Elephants at the Houston Zoo
The animals at the Houston Zoo are also getting into the Cameo spirit! With the guidance of a zookeeper, you can expect a fantastic message from one or many of the animals.
Click here to see more Houston Zoo animals on Cameo.
Armoni Brooks - Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets Guard wants to make your special someone’s day a little better. Need an extra support boost? Armoni’s got you.
Warren Moon - NFL Hall of Famer, Houston Oilers
One of Houston’s legendary NFL players is using Cameo to support the Children’s Miracle Network. Your video will also help the charity, so it is a win-win for both!
Carole Baskin - “Tiger King,” “Big Cat Rescue”
Yep! Even Carole Baskin is part of the Cameo craze! Users say Baskin puts time and care into her videos and follows all requests made.
Chuck Norris - “Walker, Texas Ranger”
Want a personalized message from a legend? Look no further than Chuck Norris himself. The “Walker, Texas Ranger” actor loves to carefully put together a message that would be unforgettable to the receiver, according to some users who requested him.
Toro - Houston Texans mascot
Toro is on Cameo for a cause! With every message you send, you are benefitting the Houston Texans Foundation, which supports Harris County educational, financial, and disaster response programs.
What Houston personality would you request a video message from? Tell us in the comments below!