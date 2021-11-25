From Chuck Norris to Bun B, here’s how to wow your special someone with a personalized video message from your favorite Houston celebrities

From left to right: Actor Chuck Norris, Houston rapper Bun B, and Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks

HOUSTON – Need any ideas for the perfect Christmas gift for your loved one? How about a video message from your favorite personality?

Cameo, a video messaging platform that allows celebrities to create special video messages to fans for every occasion, such as birthdays, holidays, graduations, and more. Athletes, TV personalities, and even cartoon characters have joined in on the Cameo fun.

Some personalities on Cameo do charge a fee for special videos, and others will do it for charity, so your special video may also come with a double gift!

We searched on the site for Houston-based personalities and popular favorites that are currently taking Cameo requests. Here’s what we’ve found below:

Bun B - Rapper

Starting at $65

One of Houston’s prolific rappers can personalize your video message with whatever you specifically request. Many users who requested Bun B say his messages are “smooth, natural, and perfect.”

Rapper Bun B has partnered with Trill Taco in Missouri City. (KPRC)

Elephants at the Houston Zoo

Starting at $65

The animals at the Houston Zoo are also getting into the Cameo spirit! With the guidance of a zookeeper, you can expect a fantastic message from one or many of the animals.

Click here to see more Houston Zoo animals on Cameo.

Joy, a Asian elephant calf, makes her debut at the Houston Zoo on July 17, 2017. (KPRC)

Armoni Brooks - Houston Rockets

Starting at $40

The Houston Rockets Guard wants to make your special someone’s day a little better. Need an extra support boost? Armoni’s got you.

Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Warren Moon - NFL Hall of Famer, Houston Oilers

Starting at $150

One of Houston’s legendary NFL players is using Cameo to support the Children’s Miracle Network. Your video will also help the charity, so it is a win-win for both!

(Getty Images)

Carole Baskin - “Tiger King,” “Big Cat Rescue”

Starting at $249

Yep! Even Carole Baskin is part of the Cameo craze! Users say Baskin puts time and care into her videos and follows all requests made.

Big cat expert Carole Baskin on search for tiger

Chuck Norris - “Walker, Texas Ranger”

Starting at $450

Want a personalized message from a legend? Look no further than Chuck Norris himself. The “Walker, Texas Ranger” actor loves to carefully put together a message that would be unforgettable to the receiver, according to some users who requested him.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Toro - Houston Texans mascot

Starting at $50

Toro is on Cameo for a cause! With every message you send, you are benefitting the Houston Texans Foundation, which supports Harris County educational, financial, and disaster response programs.

An image from the July 15, 2021 TORO photoshoot on the field at NRG Stadium. (Houston Texans)

What Houston personality would you request a video message from? Tell us in the comments below!