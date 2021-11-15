Are you a ‘90s baby? Take a trip back in time when you book this 90′s-themed Airbnb in Houston

HOUSTON – Are you looking for a piece of the past? Well, you can take it back in this new 90′s-themed Airbnb home in Houston.

The concept created by owners DeAndre Washington and Tyler White, dubbed “the Prolific Theme House,” is a millennial dream home.

The home sports unrealistic aesthetics, including a living room that will travel you back to the 90′s with its graffiti walls -- which are perfect for Instagram photos,-- a Marvel Series arcade game, a classic Nintendo 64, and more throwback games. Each room of the three-bedroom oasis will take you to a different dimension.

The pink room has images of some of the most iconic women in the world plastering the walls. The jungle room has 3D wallpaper that will make you feel like you’re taking a trip to the wild side. And the primary bedroom, noted as the “Designer Room,” will make you feel like you’re living in luxury with its hand-crafted Louis Vuitton wall and jacuzzi tub.

Ad

Located in Houston’s Medical Center, the listing is less than two minutes from I-610 and only a short drive from several tourist hot spots.

Owners Washington and White boast the title “Superhosts,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

On the listing’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the owner’s other accommodations.

“Let me tell y’all, this spot is more than amazing! It’s exactly how it’s pictured & the size of the place is huge! Don’t second guess it BOOK IT NOW! From the snacks waiting, to the great fragrance of the place everything was perfect from top to bottom! They even gave me recommendations on places to eat & enjoy myself! 10/10 this is a great place to stay!”

The Prolific Theme House rents for $249 a night. For information or to book a stay, head here.

Ad

If the Prolific Theme House is booked up, consider a stay at the owner’s other five listings, which include an entire duplex and private complex.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this insta-worthy space when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside.

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)

New 90s-themed Airbnb in Houston. (Images provided by Turnkey Visuals)