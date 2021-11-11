PHOTOS: Nutcracker Market doesn’t disappoint. See the wild, wonderful holiday garb shoppers wore in celebration of event’s triumphant return.

The Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market kicked off today, celebrating their 40th anniversary after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shoppers from all around were excited to explore the nearly 150 merchant stalls, while showcasing their holiday spirit.

Some shoppers expressed their excitement by wearing creative and wild holiday hats, sweaters, beanies and sunglasses. For many guests,attending the Nutcracker Market in-person was a way to tap into and spread holiday joy.

Veronica, Maria and Ivon, (Veronica is seen wearing a distinctive black hat) friends of 30 years, said that their experience with the virtual Nutcracker Market was the not the same as the in-person event. The friends were excited to shop together once again.

Wendy and Marie, (the pair seen holding/hugging a snowman) called the Nutcracker Market their “happy place.”

The Nutcracker Market runs until Sunday, November 14.

Friday, November 12, 2021 – General Admission 10:ooAM – 8:00PM

Saturday, November 13, 2021 – General Admission 10:ooAM – 6:00PM

Sunday, November 14, 2021 – General Admission 10:ooAM – 5:00PM

