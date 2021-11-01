For a smoking-good feast, order a Thanksgiving turkey from one of these Houston barbecue joints

Halloween has come and gone. Up next, Thanksgiving. This year, skip the thawing, brining, stuffing and basting and opt for a stress-free Turkey Day feast with a little extra oomph. These Houston barbecue joints are offering smoking-good turkey, briskets, ham and side items worthy of your Thanksgiving table.

Though in its relative infancy when compared with the other longstanding BBQ stalwarts around town, The Pit Room (established in 2016) is already a much-beloved institution among the city’s barbecue enthusiasts. It’s Thanksgiving menu includes smoked whole turkeys ($85), whole briskets ($110) and honey-glazed smoked hams ($60). Side items, which serve up to 12 people, include smoked oyster stuffing ($40) and traditional stuffing ($30).

View the full menu here.

To order, call (281) 888-1929 by Nov. 20.

The well-known purveyor in the Old Sixth Ward is offering dinner packages as well as a large assortment of a la carte items. Smoked meats on offer include prime brisket ($160), pork ribs ($40), turkey breast ($70) and prime rib roast ($110). Accompaniments include boudin cornbread stuffing ($40), broccoli rice casserole ($38) and green beans almandine ($38). There are several desserts on offer, including chocolate sheet cake, tres leches, spiced pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

View the full menu here.

To order, visit hkgeneralstore.com.

The Greenway Plaza establishment is offering an assortment of meats and a la carte items. Chilled meats include turkey breast ($80), sausage ($18), whole brisket ($160) and sliced brisket ($50). Rum glazed smoked ham ($135) and whole turkey ($135) are also available, though they must be picked up Thanksgiving morning. Sides are all $40 and feed between 10 and 12 people. Options include pimento mac & cheese, Korean braised greens, hogfat cornbread sweet & spicy sprouts and rum raisin bread pudding.

View the full menu here.

Place your order here before Nov. 17.

The longstanding institution is offering dinner packages as a well as an assortment of a la carte items. Whole mesquite-smoked turkeys are $80 while turkey breast is $65. Side items include sausage and pecan bread stuffing ($25), potatoes au gratin ($30), and old-school green bean casserole ($30). Desserts include bourbon pecan cinnamon rolls and Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie.

View the full menu here.

Place your order by Nov. 18.

To order, visit goodecompany.com/holidays.