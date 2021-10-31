LIST: Where to celebrate Día De Los Muertos in Houston

HOUSTON – On Nov. 1 and 2, millions will be commemorating the Mexican holiday, Día De Los Muertos where families and friends gather together to pray for and remember their loved ones who have passed.
With Houston having a large Mexican and Mexican American there will be plenty of events and festivals in and around town to celebrate.
Here’s a look at the top Día de los Muertos events happening in and around H-Town:
- MECA presents: Día de los Muertos Festival - Oct. 30-31. More information available here.
- Family Movie Night - “CoCo” at City Place Plaza - Oct. 31. More information available here.
- Día de los Muertos Community Altar at Discovery Green - Nov. 1. More information available here.
- Día de los Muertos at Children’s Museum - Nov. 6. More information available here.
- Houston Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival at Sam Houston Park - Nov. 6. More information available here.