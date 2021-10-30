🔓 The flavors of Georgia: KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon tries ballpark-exclusive food offered at Atlanta’s Truist Park

For Houstonians visiting the park, there's one way to experience the flavors of Georgia through Truist Park's World Series Specials! Our team has a one-on-one with the chef who created to specials with his team. Our Rose-Ann Aragon does a taste test for us too!

ATLANTA – Houstonians attending the World Series road games may not be cheering for Atlanta, but they can still appreciate and experience the flavors of Georgia through Truist Park’s World Series specials! Our team had a one-on-one with the chef who created these specials with his team. KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon got to do a taste test too!

See the full interview below:

World Series Only Specialty Foods

Delaware North Sportservice, the official food and beverage partner of Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, will have a new and exciting lineup of special postseason concession items for the World Series, available only inside the ballpark.