🔓 The flavors of Georgia: KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon tries ballpark-exclusive food offered at Atlanta’s Truist Park

ATLANTA – Houstonians attending the World Series road games may not be cheering for Atlanta, but they can still appreciate and experience the flavors of Georgia through Truist Park’s World Series specials! Our team had a one-on-one with the chef who created these specials with his team. KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon got to do a taste test too!
See the full interview below:
World Series Only Specialty Foods
Delaware North Sportservice, the official food and beverage partner of Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, will have a new and exciting lineup of special postseason concession items for the World Series, available only inside the ballpark.
- Gold Glove Chicken Sandwich: Pickle-brined and fried golden crispy, topped with truffle aioli and whole-grain mustard cheddar. Available at the 1871 Grille in section 320.
- Oysters and Pearls Po’Boy: Southern-fried oysters, remoulade and balsamic pearls. Available at the 1871 Grille in section 113.
- Full Count Pastrami Sandwich: Smoked pastrami, Coca-Cola mustard glaze, house-fried kettle chips, topped with whole-grain mustard cheddar cheese and served on an Italian baguette. Available at the 1871 Grille cart in section 144.
- BB Chili Cheese Dog: Footlong all-beef hot dog wrapped in smoked bacon, topped with brisket chili and Southwestern Queso Amarillo. Available at the 1871 Grille in section 141.