🔓 Score big, fly high! Will’s Sandlot brings ziplining, arcade games and more at Truist Park

ATLANTA – Houston fans in Atlanta are pulling for the Astros to score big in Game 4 at Truist Park. Some high flying balls that land in the stands would be a welcome sight after the team was shutdown Friday.

And while our KPRC crew at the games is focused on the World Series (of course), they are also experiencing what one of Major League Baseball’s newest ballparks has to offer. Truist Park has fun and interactive activities for children (and adults!) that give FANS a chance to also score big and fly high.

Our Rose-Ann Aragon shows a quick layout of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hope at Will’s Sandlot!

