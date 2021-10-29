Clear icon
PHOTOS: Dominique Sachse’s send off celebration

KPRC 2 Staff

Tags: Dominique Sachse
KPRC 2 held a send off celebration for longtime anchor Dominique Sachse.

Family, friends, co-workers and members of the community gathered Thursday to celebrate all-things Dominique.

View photos of Dominique’s sign off event below.

Dominique Sachse farewell event (Glorianne Quintero)
Dominique Sachse farewell event (Glorianne Quintero)
Dominique Sachse farewell event (Glorianne Quintero)
Dominique Sachse farewell event (Glorianne Quintero)
Dominique Sachse farewell event (Glorianne Quintero)
Dominique Sachse farewell event (Glorianne Quintero)

