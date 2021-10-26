World Series watch parties: Where fans can watch the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves on the big screen

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Didn’t get tickets to the big game? Several Houston-area restaurants and other businesses are hosting watch parties with specials on food and drinks!

Whether you want to stay near Minute Maid Park or just want to hang out with other fans at a local sports bar, here is where you can watch the Astros take on the Braves this week:

Margaritaville Lake Conroe Resort

600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery

Cheer for the Astros at the resort’s Landshark Bar & Grill and their newest hangout, the Boathouse Bar & Lounge and enjoy their food and beverage specials!

When: Oct. 26, 27, 29, 30; 7 p.m.

Axelrad

1517 Alabama St., Houston

Axelrad will be open with food and drink specials, including Taco Tuesday deals just in time for the World Series!

When: Oct. 26, 27, 29, 30; 7 p.m.

Biggio’s

1777 Walker St., Houston (inside Marriott Marquis Houston)

Be at the center of the action... literally! One of downtown’s best sports bars inspired by the Houston Astros will be open to serve fans! It’s the best place to be on game days.

When: During normal business hours (check website for details).

Bovine & Barley

416 Main St., Houston

Come early for Bovine & Barley’s daily Happy Hour specials, stay for the game! Seating is first come, first serve. Register here to attend.

When: Oct. 26, 27, 29, 30; 7 p.m.

Star Cinema Grill

All Houston-area locations (Baybrook, Cypress, Missouri City, Richmond/Katy, and Springwoods)

Star Cinema Grill will be hosting a free World Series watch parties on the big screen. Tickets are complimentary and will be given out starting at 6 p.m. before the first pitch. Fans can also enjoy a pint of Karbach Crawford Bock for only $5.

When: All game days starting at 6 p.m.

Did we miss a spot? This list is evolving constantly! Tell us in the comments below of a spot you want us to add to this list.