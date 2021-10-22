Trunk-or-Treat: Where Houston trick-or-treaters can get free candy, gift bags from HPD, HCSO

Two Houston-area law enforcement agencies will host two separate “trunk-or-treat” events this Halloween.

Both the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will host pop-up events between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 at participating substations.

Residents are encouraged to participate in this free and fun event. Officers will give out gift bags full of candy, favorite Halloween treats and other resourceful items.

Safety will be a priority, and this will be a no-contact, drive-thru event. All children must be accompanied by an adult and are encouraged to wear their favorite costume.

You can find a list of the participating locations, dates and times below along with the agency below:

Join us for a Drive-Thru Trunk-A-Treat event Wednesday, October 27, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bring the kids to have some... Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 19, 2021