‘Talk less, smile more’: ‘Hamilton’ arriving at Houston’s Hobby Center this February

HOUSTON – “Hamilton” fans, rise up!

The critically-acclaimed musical that took Broadway by storm will make a pit stop at Houston’s Hobby Center next year, as part of the “Broadway at the Hobby Center” musical series.

“Hamilton”, according to a news release, is a story based on the history of America told by modern-day America, bringing musical blends of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Jazz.

The musical will hit the stage from Feb. 22 through Mar. 20, 2022, at the Hobby Center. Ticket prices range from $49 through $179 along with a select number of premium seats starting at $249 for all performances.

Tickets will go up for presale starting Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. on the Hobby Center’s website.