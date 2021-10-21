Partly Cloudy icon
Bringing ‘Thee’ heat: Megan Thee Stallion now has her own Popeye’s sauce

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion has her own sauce that’s just as hot as her music.

The Houston rapper collaborated with Popeye’s to bring out “Hottie Sauce,” a custom-made sauce made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper, similar to Megan’s “sassy personality,” according to a news release.

New merch inspired by the sauce has also dropped online, with the first wave of items including a bikini, long sleeve shirts and tumblers. Those who are Popeye’s Rewards members can get early access to new merch releases. You can check out the merch here.

You can order the “Hottie Sauce” at any participating Houston-area Popeye’s restaurants for a limited time.

Will you try Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Hottie Sauce” at Popeyes? Tell us in the comments below.

