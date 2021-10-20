All-time high of more than $10 billion is expected to be spent on Halloween 2021, according to this group

Whether it’s shortages that are driving up prices of certain items or enthusiasm for the day in general, one thing is clear: It looks like there will be a lot of money spent on Halloween this year.

“How much?” You might be asking yourself.

The National Retail Federation estimates that an all-time high of $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween 2021 -- an increase from the $8.05 billion spent in 2020.

Of course, one factor involves labor shortages that are not only affecting the production of certain products, but also their delivery times.

For example, the price of the average pumpkin is $4.83, a 15.7% increase from the $4.18 we likely spent in 2020, according to Finder.

Such effects of the pandemic are certainly making one of the highest-spending holidays of the year even busier in 2021.

So, what exactly will consumers be spending their money on?

Here’s a breakdown of the expected Halloween spending, according to the NRF.

Candy: This is expected to be $3 billion, with 66% of consumers planning to hand out treats. This is an increase from $2.41 billion last year, $2.58 billion in 2019, $2.63 billion in 2018 and $2.67 billion in 2017.

Decorations: This is expected to be $3.17 billion, a big increase from $2.59 billion in 2020, $2.65 billion in 2019, $2.71 billion in 2018 and $2.66 billion in 2017. The NRF also said 52% of consumers plan on doing decorations for Halloween.

Costumes: An estimated $3.32 billion is expected to be spent in this category, whether it’s people dressing up themselves, their kids or their pets. It’s an increase from $2.61 billion in 2020, $3.16 billion in 2019 an $3.23 billion in 2018, but a decrease from the $3.35 billion spent on costumes in 2017. The NRF said 46% of consumers plan to dress in costumes.

Greeting cards: An expected $666 million is going to be spent on greeting cards, an increase from the $444 million spent in 2020, the $390 million spent in 2019, the $400 million spent in 2018 and the $410 million spent in 2017.

Not surprisingly, households with children are expected to spend more than twice on Halloween items ($149.69 average per household) than households without children ($73.57).