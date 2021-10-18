Really want a ‘Tejanos’ plate for your ride? Here’s how you can own vintage custom Texas license plates with unique phrases

HOUSTON – Texans, we found your new custom license plate.

Hosted by myplates.com, The GR8PL8 Auction offers several custom vintage license plates with a bit of Texas flair. Some of the plates have unique phrases and rare two-letter words that are one-of-a-kind.

Plates with names such as “VOYAGER,” “TEJANO,” “BOOM,” and “DREAMS” are currently priced at $500 or more, according to bidding website Proxibid.

Those who attended UT or Texas A&M can also cash in on vintage plates with phrases such as “GIGGEM,” and “LNGHRN.”

All license plates listed are transferable and renewable, according to myplates.com

To place a bid on a license plate, click here. Bidders have until Nov. 11.