Community Center named after Houston-native George Floyd to open this weekend

HOUSTON – A new community center named after Houston native George Floyd will open to the public this weekend.

Floyd, whose death last year sparked nationwide protests would have been 48 years old on Thursday.

The George Floyd Community Center will have a gym, pharmacy and a clinic inside.

This is just one way the community is coming together since Floyd’s passing.

“This is the way we were raised,” said Ronald Campbell, a longtime Third Ward resident. “It’s going to be ‘Floyd’, we are changing the name.”

Campbell, who once called Floyd “Big Floyd,” said he grew up with the Houston native.

“Floyd was a vision, before that he was a regular fella,” he said. “But look what the world did after he died.”

Travis Cains, a lifelong friend of Floyd, said Floyd’s passing brought Third Ward together, and was considered as Floyd’s big brother.

“He has changed this community a lot,” he added. “In ways you couldn’t even imagine. What I see here is he brought this community together.”

The community is seen in the murals throughout Third Ward and in the text painted on Alabama Street in front of Jack Yates High School where Floyd attended class.

“There is not a day since he has died that he doesn’t come across our minds, especially my mind. Especially family’s minds, we miss him so much,” Cains said.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, parade and festival at the community center located at 3230 Hadley in Third Ward this Saturday, and festivities are scheduled to kick off at 9 AM.

IF YOU GO:

George Floyd Community Center - Ribbon Cutting

3230 Hadley St., Houston.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.