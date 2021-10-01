What is National Night Out? Houston area residents establish community partnerships with police, other agencies

Several National Night Out events are taking place throughout the Houston area, where citizens can establish a community partnership with police and other agencies.

National Night Out first came in Pennsylvania starting in 1970 when a Philadelphia officer named Matt spent several years volunteering for a community police department, constantly patrolling his own neighborhood. He then realized several hidden community groups within the neighborhood existed without a shared platform to connect.

After establishing the National Association of Town Watch in 1981, neighbors and local law enforcement across the nation supported the association which grew within the next three years.

The first-ever National Night Out event was held in August 1984 where more than 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities nationwide came together for one night to bring vigilance, awareness, and establish a community relationship with law enforcement.

This year, the city of Houston will hold its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 5 beginning at 6 p.m. Houston-area communities are able to come out and meet other neighbors and area Houston police officers to raise awareness of crime prevention, according to the city in a release. Last year’s celebrations were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check with your local agency or subdivision for National Night Out events near you.

To learn more about National Night Out, click here.