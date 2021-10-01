Mostly Cloudy icon
Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger goes incognito at tiny North Carolina bar and fans are confused

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter" tour at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
HOUSTON – Fans were mind-boggled after hearing Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger went under the radar as he visited a North Carolina bar on Wednesday night.

Jagger, 78, entered the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in a cap and purchased a beer from the bar, NBC News reported.

After he shared an image of himself drinking a beer in front of the honky-tonk bar on Twitter, it made fans scratch their heads. The image itself went viral.

“Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC,” he tweeted.

Fans wondered why Jagger went unnoticed at the bar, especially by concertgoers who had tickets on hand before Thursday night’s show, according to NBC News.

The bar is well-known in Charlotte as it is located in an awkward area surrounded by apartment buildings.

The Rolling Stones are currently on their “No Filter” tour and had performed in Charlotte on Thursday.

