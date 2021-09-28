National Voter Registration Day: This is where you can register across the Houston area

The 2021 National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 28 and KPRC 2 is partnered with the League of Women Voters of Houston to get voters registered all across the Houston area.

LWV-Houston will have more than 200 volunteers at more than 40 locations on that day to help qualified voters register to vote. QR codes linking to voter registration materials, registration status, and sample ballots, will be on hand.

Check out the location list below to find a convenient location where you can register to vote. If attending a registration event, the League asks you to observe COVID-19 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including masking and social distancing.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2, 2021 election in Texas is Monday, Oct. 4.

Voter Registration Day Locations

Houston Astros - Minute Maid Park 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

University of Houston Law Center near Law School 4604 Calhoun Rd, Houston, TX 77204 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

University of Houston Student Government Association 4100 University Dr, Houston, TX 77204 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

University of Houston Downtown Near Metro Stop - One Main Street Houston, TX 77002 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Lone Star College - North Harris Campus 2700 WW Thorne Blvd. Houston, TX 77073 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

St. Arnold’s Brewery 2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Out of the Closet Thrift Store 1435 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

City of Houston Locations

Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center 2020 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004 (9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Emancipation Park (Third Ward Community Center) 3018 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, TX 77004 (9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Moody Park (Near Northside Community Center) 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009 12-3; 5:30-8 (12 p.m. - 3 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center (Acres Home Community Center ) 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center (Sunnyside Community Center) 3502 Bellfort Houston, TX 77051 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Harris County Public Library Locations

Find out where you can register across the Houston area in the map below.

ABOUT NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy, according to the official website for the observance. The event website says it was first observed in 2012 and to date nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday.

ABOUT LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF HOUSTON

LWV-Houston is a nonpartisan organization whose goal is to empower voters and defend democracy. The League’s non-partisan Voters Guide which compiles information about candidates running for office will be available at lwvhouston.org/voters-guide and vote411 in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese.