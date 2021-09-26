Clear icon
Shawn Mendes to make world tour stop at Houston’s Toyota Center

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
HOUSTON – Singing superstar Shawn Mendes announced his “Wonder: The World Tour” on Thursday, and it will include a stop in Houston.

Mendes will kick off his tour in Europe starting next year and later will hop on over to the U.S. for the second leg, starting in Portland, Oregon.

A VIP package will be available for purchase in the coming months and will include a meet-and-greet with Mendes, priority access to merch shopping and a signed sustainable guitar.

Mendes will stop by at Toyota Center in Houston on Oct. 4, 2022. Tickets will be available for purchase starting at Oct. 7 here.

