‘Super Mario Bros.’ is coming to the silver screen next year with an all-star cast -- including Chris Pratt

The world’s most beloved video game hero of all-time is coming to movie theaters next year with an all-star cast.

The animated “Super Mario Bros.” movie will be produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination Studios, the same company behind the “Despicable Me” series and “Sing,” Nintendo announced during its livestream event Thursday afternoon.

Actor Chris Pratt will give the voice of “Mario,” the Italian plumber and protagonist of the series. Other actor announcements include Anya Taylor-Joy as “Princess Peach,” Seth Rogen as “Donkey Kong,” and Keegan Michael-Key as “Toad.”

Miyamoto said during the livestream that he will be part of the creative side of the movie. He also enlisted Charles Martinet, the video game voice of “Mario” to his creative team where he will be providing some “surprising” cameos.

The movie will premiere Dec. 21, 2022.

