10 massive, painted skulls will soon adorn Discovery Green in celebration of Día de los Muertos

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Celebracion de Vida by MEXICRANEOS
HOUSTON – “Dia de Los Muertos” or “Day of the Dead” will be the highlight this fall at Discovery Green.

A new exhibit will take place starting Nov. 1-4, called “Celebracion de Vida (Celebration of Life) by MEXICRANEOS”, a large-scale art installation that portrays 10 vibrantly-painted skulls measured seven feet tall all over the park and along Avenida de Las Americas, according to Discovery Green’s website and social media.

Day of the Dead is celebrated during the first few days of November and it brings families and friends together to celebrate and remember lost loved ones.

For the occasion, Houston artist Angel Quesada will be creating a community altar where visitors can bring copies of photos or mementos of their loved ones.

“Celebracion de Vida by MEXICRANEOS” will take place Nov. 1-4.

