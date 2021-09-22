Partly Cloudy icon
Simone Biles’ ‘Gold Over America’ tour to make stop at Toyota Center

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Simone Biles (Center) along with 12 other gymnasts will star on the "Gold Over America" tour
HOUSTON – Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and 12 other Olympians and gymnasts will embark on a 35-city “Gold Over America Tour,” with a stop at Houston’s Toyota Center.

The tour began Tuesday at Tucson, Arizona, and will arrive at the Toyota Center on Oct. 8.

“Gold Over America” is a celebration of female athletes combining gymnastics and pop music, showcasing the beauty and power of gymnastics, its website says.

Biles will bring an all-star team of fellow Olympians, including Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum on the tour, along with Katelyn Ohashi, the All-American and NCAA National Champion who went viral for her perfect-10 routine in 2019, and French Olympian Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos.

Tickets for the Oct. 8 show are now available and can be purchased here.

