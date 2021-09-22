Simone Biles’ ‘Gold Over America’ tour to make stop at Toyota Center

Simone Biles (Center) along with 12 other gymnasts will star on the "Gold Over America" tour

HOUSTON – Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and 12 other Olympians and gymnasts will embark on a 35-city “Gold Over America Tour,” with a stop at Houston’s Toyota Center.

The tour began Tuesday at Tucson, Arizona, and will arrive at the Toyota Center on Oct. 8.

“Gold Over America” is a celebration of female athletes combining gymnastics and pop music, showcasing the beauty and power of gymnastics, its website says.

Biles will bring an all-star team of fellow Olympians, including Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum on the tour, along with Katelyn Ohashi, the All-American and NCAA National Champion who went viral for her perfect-10 routine in 2019, and French Olympian Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos.

Tickets for the Oct. 8 show are now available and can be purchased here.