Texas is ranked second-most diverse state in the U.S., report says

The American and Texas flags fly outside of a building in Galveston, Texas, in this undated file image.

From multiple languages to great food, Texas has risen to become one of the most diverse states in the country.

In a report by WalletHub, Texas is reported as the second-most diverse state in the U.S., right behind California.

Texas ranked high in several areas, including second in linguistic diversity -- states that observes the most languages other than English, and third in industrial diversity -- states with companies from all over the globe.

The state also ranks fifth in household-size diversity, according to WalletHub.

The rankings were measured via six key dimensions, including socioeconomic, cultural, household and political diversity between 2009-2019 based on a 100-point scale. Using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index method, it effectively measures a general purpose of diversity based on languages, occupations and nationalities.

The states with the least diversity include Virginia, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

