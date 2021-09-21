Houston selected as next Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ culinary destination for season 19

Houston is selected to become the next destination for "Top Chef" season 19.

HOUSTON – Houston’s culinary scene will be spotlighted on the next season of “Top Chef.”

The popular, Emmy-award winning culinary series, airing on Bravo, will air its 19th season in 2022, according to a news release by Houston First, and will bring a new group of talented chefs from all over the city.

Houston First said in its news release the city is an “international metropolis” where individuals can try up to 140 types of cuisines, from barbecue to Asian.

“I cannot think of a more perfect pairing than ‘Top Chef’ and the City of Houston. Both represent a celebration of cuisine, culture and innovation,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We are proud of the diverse community and unique heritage that makes our city such a hot culinary destination — from classics like Tex-Mex and barbecue to local inventions like Viet-Cajun and Japanese Tapas. As any ‘Top Chef’ contestant will tell you, the best food is born out of passion, and Houstonians exemplify this idea with every dish we create.”

Houstonians are no stranger to the “Top Chef” scene. Dawn Burrell, who was a finalist in the most recent season of the show, lives in Houston, is a partner of Lucille’s Hospitality, and has a new restaurant called “Late August” scheduled to open soon in Houston.

Season 19 of “Top Chef” is currently in production in Houston.