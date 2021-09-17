Party at a haunted house? A Texas venue to host ‘Paranormal Fest’ filled with history and mystery

SAN ANTONIO – Want to party at a haunted house? This spooky Texas venue will host one this Saturday.

Victoria’s Black Swan Inn, located in San Antonio, will host their annual San Antonio Paranormal Fest this weekend, KSAT reported.

The festival “combines history, mystery, ghost stories and shopping” along with tours of the historic home, which was built in 1867, its website said.

According to the event page on Facebook, psychics, palm readers and paranormal investigators will be on hand during the event.

Online ticket sales are closed; however, tickets can be purchased at the door for $45. Tickets purchased for last year’s event, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, will be honored at this year’s event.

Ad

For more information, click here.