‘Litter buggies’ guy: Galveston man gathers massive online following, hopes to create movement as he keeps area beaches clean

Glenn Morris is shown here picking up trash at a Galveston beach.

GALVESTON – A man in Galveston is taking “beach cleanup” to the next level.

Galveston resident Glenn Morris is usually seen around some parts of the Galveston Seawall during early mornings or evenings, picking up trash some visitors leave behind using a “litter buggy.”

Morris explains that he uses a trash picker on one hand and controls the buggy using a custom remote control on the other, making his journey easy.

Morris told KPRC 2 that trash picking is one of his hobbies and is a great way to get some exercise outdoors, and it’s relaxing.

09.06.21 Monday evening. ￼20+gal. Surprising amount of diapers Posted by Glenn Morris on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

“I’m usually there before the city crews start doing their pickup,” he said. “It’s usually less work for them.”

Morris told KPRC 2 he picks up more than 50 gallons a week, with the most trash coming from weekends.

Picking up trash since 2019, he used a custom-built remote-controlled car with a children’s wagon tied behind it and with sand wheels to step on sandcastles while collecting debris.

Ad

Then, from milk crates to plastic totes, the buggy evolved to hold two plastic baskets on top, durable enough to withstand the elements.

Morris developed a huge following on both Facebook and TikTok, with about 90,000 followers under the handle @FTMOG, showing his latest litter buggy builds and and “the usual” things he finds on the beaches.

In one of his videos on Facebook, he found two beer bottles hidden inside a sandcastle, which Morris said he “destroys them for fun.”

“It’s crazy, I didn’t think I’d get this much (followers), especially on TikTok,” he said.

Above all, Morris hopes to turn his project into a larger movement.

Morris is usually found picking up trash around 61st Street and Pleasure Pier, two of the beaches that host the most visitors, and a lot of trash.

To follow Morris, you can visit his TikTok page, and join his “Litter Buggies” group on Facebook. You can also find his YouTube channel here.

Ad

Donations are accepted to support Morris. You can donate here.