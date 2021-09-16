H-town sob spots: Houston TikToker hilariously breaks down the city’s best locations for a mini -- or major -- meltdown

Can’t weep at home for whatever reason? Get in a good cry at one of these Houston locations recommended by a local TikToker.

Inspired by a Facebook post inquiring about the best Bayou City locations for a good cry session, Houston TikToker John Michael broke down the city’s primo sob spots in a recent post.

“Someone asked in a Facebook group the other day ‘What are the best places to cry in Houston?’” Michael says in the post. “And honestly, that’s such a good question. So I’m gonna put you on to some good spots to spread your sadness around the city.”

Whether you need to let loose a few tears or you feel a full-blown existential crisis coming on, these are the city’s premier pity party locales, according to Michael.

“Up first is my personal favorite spot for crying -- City Centre, over on the westside.Once you’re done blowing snot bubbles in the parking lot for like an hour, go to Urban Outfitters, get you a cut shirt. Go to Yard House, get you a skinny marg, you’re good as new,” said Michael, who ended his assessment of the sob spot with a chef’s kiss.

800 Town and Country Boulevard

“Highland Village shops is also a really good place. I hate this area during the day but at night it’s a ghost town and they turn on all the lights on all the palm trees so it’s a very retro vibe for crying,” Michael continued.

1701 Shoal Creek

“So it’s probably not a shock to anyone that Buffalo Bayou made it onto the list. They’re plenty of benches and nooks and crannies and crevices for you to sob all over the place,” Michael said of the popular park. “The skyline view just gives you no choice but to manifest your future and make it better.”

1800 Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

“If you’re crying over some drama with your best friend or a friend group in general, Lola’s Depot is definitely the best place to make some new friends and completely forget what you were crying about,” Michale said. “The drinks are some of the cheapest in the city too so we love that.”

2327 Grant Street

“And finally, Rothko Chapel is the best place for silent cryers who need peace and quiet,” Michael said of the spiritual space.

3900 Yupon Street

-----

What did Michael miss? What Houston locales would you add to this list? Share your best Houston sob spots in the comments below.