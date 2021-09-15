James Avery Artisan Jewelry store to open inside H-E-B store in League City

James Avery will open a store inside H-E-B plus two others all over Texas.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Your next H-E-B shopping list may include milk, bread, eggs, and...jewelry?

James Avery Artisan Jewelry opened their first-ever store inside an H-E-B, located at 2755 League City Pkwy in League City, as part of a partnership.

The new location will offer customers many of their favorite classic designs along with new releases and services such as jewelry cleaning and charm soldering, the Texas-based company said in a press release.

Two Texas favorites are now under one roof in League City - so you can pick up avocados and a taco charm in one spot! 🥑🌮 Our space in @heb opened today offering classic designs, new releases, charm soldering and jewelry cleaning. Get store details at https://t.co/pRHIUxDuFc. pic.twitter.com/d2zblzJgp9 — James Avery Artisan Jewelry (@jamesavery) September 15, 2021

Celebrating the opening of the new store, James Avery customers may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 60 James Avery gift cards valued between $50-$500 from Sept. 15-25, the release said.

Lindsey Avery Tognietti, James Avery director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications, said in a statement that their goal is to bring the James Avery customer experience close to home for new and loyal customers.

Operating store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Store pickup options are also available for those shopping online on their website.

The jewelry company plans to also open two more stores inside H-E-B at Corpus Christi by the end of the month, and San Antonio in October.