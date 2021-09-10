Remember the 9/11 anniversary by reading these thoughtful pieces about the day

Fires still burn in the rubble of the World Trade Center, days after the terrorist attack.

It’s hard to believe, but the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is here.

It was a horrific day, so on the anniversary, it’s more about remembering and reflecting than anything else.

There is no better way to reflect on the tragic events than to read some wonderful pieces of journalism that have been written about the day that changed the world forever.

Some of these articles are about the horrors of the day itself, but other deal with the aftermath, and how everyone’s lives suddenly changed.

One of the most haunting images from 9/11 is the photograph of a man who jumped from one of the Twin Towers, as he falls through the sky. In the photo, he is upside down, yet completely vertical and looks strangely calm.

The article talks about the image, as well as the other victims who had no choice but to jump to their death because they were trapped in the towers. You can read the full article here.

Ad

Vulture recently came out with a series of articles in which the writer interviewed 37 stand-up comedians about what it was like to do comedy after 9/11.

A lot of comedians expressed that they weren’t sure if people were ready to laugh again, but little by little, things got better. This is one of those things that you’d probably never think about when it comes to 9/11, but it just goes to show how far of a reach the attacks had on all kinds of people from different professions. You can read the article here.

This op-ed from New York Times writer Serge Schmemann looks back at not only what it was like to be working on a day like that, but he spoke to students who were just 14 when the attacked happened and heard their thoughts on the day. You can read the article here.

Ad

The emotional effects for 9/11 were felt immediately, but the economic impact of the day was something that wouldn’t be felt for many years to come.

Business Insider came up with some clever graphs and charts explaining how some things went up, like military spending and security systems, and things that went down, like air travel and jobs in New York City. You can read the article here.

There are many tragic things about 9/11, but the fact that there is a large group of children who never got to meet or know their parents because they died on that day is beyond horrific.

People Magazine talked to teens who never got to know their fathers because they died in the attacks, and hearing their words is truly heartbreaking, but really puts things in perspective for you. You can read the article here.