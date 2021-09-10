ADORABLE! Harris County Constable Pct. 4 rescues a crate of kittens

HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 found an adorable surprise during a rescue Thursday.
In a Facebook post Thursday, deputies were called to the 22200 block of Queenbury Hills Drive to find a metal crate with six kittens inside.
Someone apparently had left the crate on a sidewalk, the post said.
The kittens are now safe under the care of a local veterinarian, Precinct 4 said on Facebook.
Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Thursday, September 9, 2021