ADORABLE! Harris County Constable Pct. 4 rescues a crate of kittens

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Six kittens are now safe at a local veterinarian after sitting inside a metal crate on Thursday.
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 found an adorable surprise during a rescue Thursday.

In a Facebook post Thursday, deputies were called to the 22200 block of Queenbury Hills Drive to find a metal crate with six kittens inside.

Someone apparently had left the crate on a sidewalk, the post said.

The kittens are now safe under the care of a local veterinarian, Precinct 4 said on Facebook.

