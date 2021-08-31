Have what it takes to become a Texas state park police officer? What you need to know before you apply

Applications are opening soon for those interested in becoming a Texas State Park police officer with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

No official date has been set, but applications are slated to open “this fall,” according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.

State park police officers patrol around state parks, enforce state and federal law, conduct search-and-rescue operations, among many other responsibilities and duties.

Applications opening soon! Discover what it takes to be a State Park Police Officer at http://bit.ly/TxParkPolice Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

To be eligible, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree and be 21 or older. To learn more about the requirements, click here.

Applicants will go through an extensive selection process which includes physical, psychological and law enforcement tests and an extensive background investigation. Candidates who accept their job offer must attend basic training and academy training which takes approximately 30 weeks.

Ad

Once applications are open, they will be posted on the Texas Parks and Wildlife careers page here.