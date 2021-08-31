24 years later: Remembering Princess Diana, in photos

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997), visits Colston's School in Bristol, UK, on Nov. 19, 1983.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 24 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana died Aug. 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris.

Her legacy now lives on within her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their families. Diana would have been 60 this year.

We thought it would be a nice time to take a look back on her life, in photos.

Despite Diana’s divorce from Charles, The Prince of Wales, the princess continued to be regarded as a member of the Royal Family.

The following are copyright Getty Images:

Lady Diana Spencer is shown on her first birthday at Park House, Sandringham, July 1, 1962. (Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a tartan dress designed by Caroline Charles and a black Tam o'shanter-style hat, as she attends the Braemar Highland Games on Sept. 5, 1981 in Braemar, Scotland. (WireImage/Getty Images)

The wedding of Prince Charles and then-Lady Diana Spencer. This photo shows the famous kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the wedding ceremony. (Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, pose together during their honeymoon in Balmoral, Scotland, on Aug. 19, 1981. (Getty Images)

Princess Diana helps Prince William with a jigsaw puzzle in his playroom, at their home in Kensington Palace. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales stands next to her husband at the time, Charles the Prince of Wales, during a function held in their honor Feb. 11, 1987 in Bonn, Germany. (Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales, is with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the piano in Kensington Palace. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales takes a trip to Canada in May 1986. (Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a white dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel with the Spencer Tiara, as she attends a state banquet on Nov. 16, 1986 in Bahrain. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Princess Diana shakes hands with one of the residents of Casey House, an AIDS hospice, in Toronto, Canada. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Princess Diana is aboard the P&O Cruise Liner "Royal Princess," named in her honor, after the ship's formal naming ceremony. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

In this file photo, Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, is shown with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, as they attend the Heads of State VE Remembrance Service in Hyde Park on May 7, 1995 in London. (Getty Images)

Princess Diana arrives at the Serpentine Gallery, in London, in a gown by Christina Stambolian in June 1994. (Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)

Prince William walks with Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry on the day he joined Eton in September 1995. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Diana, Princess Of Wales, is shown with children injured by mines at Neves Bendinha Orthopaedic Workshop in Luanda, Angola. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

There was widespread public mourning after Diana’s passing. Her funeral was held Sept. 6, 1997, at Westminster Abbey.

The princess still has commemorative charities and projects set up to help those in need.