VIDEO: ‘Fixer Upper’ star Chip Gaines debuts bald look, raises more than $500K for St. Jude

This image released by Magnolia Network shows Chip and Joanna Gaines from the sixth season of "Fixer Upper." Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaines' and Discovery, Inc. will launch on July 15. (Lisa Petrole/Magnolia Network via AP)

“Fixer Upper” star and co-founder of Magnolia Network Chip Gaines clipped his signature mane for charity.

He and his wife Joanna partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital Research Campaign to fundraise before shaving it all off. As of Monday, the campaign raised more than $500,000.

In a video posted on Instagram, Chip and Joanna walked inside a Waco-based salon to say goodbye to his favorite locks. The hair was gathered into pigtails, and Joanna made the first cut before the hairstylist proceeded to cut the rest.

Chip said in the video on Instagram that he will donate his hair to Children with Hair Loss, a nonprofit organization that uses the hair as a wig for children who lose their hair due to cancer and other medical need.

This wasn’t the first time Chip gave away his hair for charity. In 2017, he met Bailey, who beat osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. He told USA Today via email he and Joanna were drawn to St. Jude and wanted to do another fundraising challenge with Bailey by his side.

You can donate on behalf of Chip Gaines here.