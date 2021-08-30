Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew exists now. Here’s where to get it.

Snack-food favorite Mountain Dew joined forces with fellow PepsiCo title Cheetos to unleash a Flamin’ Hot-flavored soda upon the world.

The fiery new flavor combines the patented heat of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos with the sweet, citrus flavor of Mountain Dew. It’s a lot to swallow - literally.

“As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN’ HOT beverage,” Matt Nielsten, Sr. Director of Marketing, said in a release announcing the new flavor. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW.”

The hybrid beverage will be available online beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Naturally, many junk-food junkies aren’t exactly sold on the new concept.

“Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew… it really is the end of times,” wrote one perplexed person on Twitter.

“Listen, I like Mountain Dew, but I ain’t touching that with a ten foot pole,” wrote another.

What’s your take on the new flavor? Do you plan to try it?

