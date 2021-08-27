Selena comic to debut 2 exclusive variant covers for Houston fans at Bedrock City

Two exclusive variant covers of Selena's new comic features different color palettes paying tribute to the Queen of Tejano.

HOUSTON – The “Queen of Tejano” has crossed over to the comic book world and Houston fans will soon have their hands on an exclusive H-Town-themed variant cover.

The exclusive variant cover, which is a comic book with multiple covers, will be released on Sept. 25 at Bedrock City Comics in Houston. Their Galleria location at 6516 Westheimer will hold a release party with a limited amount of “Selena” comics for sale.

The “Queen of Tejano’s” comic is part of TidalWave Productions’ “Female Force” series, which includes comic book stories from Madonna to Dolly Parton.

💜 Did you hear the news? Our exclusive variant covers for the SELENA comic have gone up for pre-order, releasing 9/25!



The English version features Selena in a color palette homage to her Houston Rodeo performance, and the Spanish version showcases her iconic purple and white! pic.twitter.com/EE6BSelkQk — Bedrock City Comics (@BedrockCity) August 26, 2021

Although the comic was released to stores and online on Aug. 11, the comic will be available in both English and Spanish, according to TidalWave Productions.

The English cover will feature Selena in a color palette paying tribute to her Houston Rodeo performance from 1995, and the Spanish variant will feature her iconic white and purple colors, Bedrock City said on Facebook.

Ad

Both variant covers, including the Houston-themed cover, are now available for pre-order on Bedrock City’s website.