Pumpkin spice drinks are back at Starbucks

HOUSTON – PSL lovers, it’s finally here! You can get your fix at your local Houston-area Starbucks, plus a new drink to welcome the cooler weather.

Starbucks introduced the Apple Crisp Macchiato, a new fall drink that will bring comfort in flavor with layers of espresso, apple and brown sugar topped with caramel apple drizzle, according to a news release.

Pumpkin has entered the chat. 🎃 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 24, 2021

Other fall specialty drinks, such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and fall-themed baked goods, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, will make a comeback this season.

If you want some PSL at home, pumpkin spice non-dairy creamers and cold brew concentrate are also available at local grocery stores for a limited time.

Are you excited for pumpkin spice to return? Tell us in the comments below.