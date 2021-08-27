Mostly Cloudy icon
80º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Features

Chilean shot-putter becomes first Latin American Paralympian to become a Barbie doll

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Francisca Mardones, Chile, Paralympics, Tokyo 2020, Barbie, Mattel.
Francisca Mardones
Francisca Mardones (.)

A Chilean Paralympian who is in a wheelchair became the latest in a series of diversifying Barbie dolls.

Francisca Mardones, a shot-putter participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is part of Mattel’s “Sheroes” line, which was created in 2015 to recognize historical female figures.

On Twitter, she shared photos of herself holding the Barbie doll.

“I never imagined that one day I would be transformed as the first-ever Chilean Barbie doll!” Mardones wrote on Twitter in Spanish. “Thank you to Barbie for this emotional tribute. I am overflowed with emotions to see a Paralympic shotput Barbie doll.”

The release was an effort by Mattel to bring more diversity to their dolls, especially Latin American representation.

Two more dolls will join Mardones during the release: Olympic diver Paola Espinoza and racquetball champion Paola Longoria, both from Mexico.

“I’m excited because this doll will influence children all over the world with sports. To motivate them so they can become future champions fills my heart with joy!” Mardones said on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email