Chilean shot-putter becomes first Latin American Paralympian to become a Barbie doll

A Chilean Paralympian who is in a wheelchair became the latest in a series of diversifying Barbie dolls.

Francisca Mardones, a shot-putter participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is part of Mattel’s “Sheroes” line, which was created in 2015 to recognize historical female figures.

On Twitter, she shared photos of herself holding the Barbie doll.

“I never imagined that one day I would be transformed as the first-ever Chilean Barbie doll!” Mardones wrote on Twitter in Spanish. “Thank you to Barbie for this emotional tribute. I am overflowed with emotions to see a Paralympic shotput Barbie doll.”

pero especialmente me emociono pq con esta muñeca se va impulsar a q los niñ@s del mundo se motiven con la práctica del deporte!! Motivarlos a que sean nuestros futuros campeones es lo que más llena mi corazón!❤️🇨🇱 #mattel #barbie #tupuedesserloquequierasser #barbiegirl #chilena pic.twitter.com/jDlm9t0lRS — Francisca Mardones (@Fran_Mardones) August 23, 2021

The release was an effort by Mattel to bring more diversity to their dolls, especially Latin American representation.

Two more dolls will join Mardones during the release: Olympic diver Paola Espinoza and racquetball champion Paola Longoria, both from Mexico.

