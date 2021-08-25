Sail away with Kesha and a bunch of drag queens on the Kesha Cruise in 2022

Singer Kesha attends the premiere of Disney's "Planes: Fire & Rescue" at the El Capitan Theatre on July 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Just like Kesha said in her hit song “Tik Tok,” well, “the party don’t start till I walk in” -- and that goes for her Kesha Cruise that is setting sail in 2022.

If you’ve never heard of it before, let us fill you in.

For the second time, Kesha and a gaggle of other pop stars and drag queens will coast through the Caribbean waters on a super fun cruise that is inclusive, entertaining and relaxing.

The cruise is officially called “Kesha’s Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2” and takes place on April 1-5.

The cruise sets sail from Miami and will travel to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas with two full days at sea.

Not only will you get to see Kesha perform twice during the cruise, but there is a lineup of other performers who are equally as entertaining. You’ll get to see Betty Who, K.Flay, The Struts and Big Freedia, to just name a few.

And if you’re a fan of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” former contestants and legendary queens Detox, Monet X Change, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Thorgy Thor and Roxxxy Andrews will be performing all weekend, giving you all the death drops and splits your heart can desire.

Plus, it has all of the amenities that a regular cruise would have. We’re talking multiple pools, hot tubs, bars and restaurants, a fitness center, casino and so much more.

We won’t get into all the details about costs and such, but we will link you to where you can access that information, right here. If you do book before Aug. 31, you will receive free drinks on the cruise, according to the website.

So, what are you waiting for?